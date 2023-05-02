Laura Lane will cap an incredible career with Knox College this Saturday, May 6, by conducting the Galesburg Community Chorus, Knox College Choir, and the Monmouth College Chorale in the classic Mendelssohn oratorio “Elijah.”

The concert with the Knox-Galesburg Symphony and professional soloists will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Congregational Church, 60 Public Square, in Galesburg. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and are free for all students; they are available at the door and also online HERE.

The Knox College Choir rehearses in robes on Jan. 18, 2023. It went on tour to France this spring.

Felix Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” (1846) is an oratorio for large chorus and orchestra based on the life and deeds of the Biblical prophet Elijah. It’s widely regarded as one of the greatest works of its kind, according to a concert release.

Mendelssohn wrote to his brother about the oratorio’s premiere: “No work of mine ever went so admirably the first time of execution, or was received with such enthusiasm, by both the musicians and the audience.”

Since then, it has remained one of the most often performed choral-orchestral works in the classical repertoire, second only to works like Handel’s “Messiah.” Dr. Laura Lane, who will retire this June from her position as Knox’s director of choral activities after a 40-year career, is thrilled to be directing “Elijah” as her last concert with the Knox choir.

“I especially love conducting the big choral-orchestral works because I love the challenge of helping the performers get every ounce of expression and emotion we can get in each moment,” she said in the release.

Laura Lane has taught at Knox in Galesburg since 1983 and founded Nova Singers in 1986.

“Plus, ‘Elijah’ itself is so beautiful and exciting! I chose ‘Elijah’ because of the beauty of the music, the power of the story and the fact that the chorus plays a huge role in creating the dramatic impact,” Lane said.

Continuing to lead Nova Singers

Among the music professor’s many accomplishments, she’s led choirs in Carnegie Hall performances in 2005 and 2013. The founder and director of the professional choir Nova Singers (in 1986), Lane said while she is retiring from teaching at Knox, she is NOT retiring from Nova.

Lane conducted Nova Singers on April 23, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I want to keep doing Nova for many, many years,” Lane said recently. “Yes, I’ve been teaching at Knox for 40 years, and I still love Knox! I’m just ready to do other things: travel with my husband, work out more, spend more time with my friends, with my daughter who lives in Chicago and my sister and her family who live in California, cook more, and meditate more. I love trees and plan to continue to plant trees everywhere I can and to study botany.

“I love to learn new things that are challenging, so I’m going to take some of the Great Courses — we’ve loved the ones on Neuroscience and Botany and Geology that we’ve seen,” Lane said recently by email. “I want to take art classes. I took a drawing class this winter and LOVED IT! I want to do some things just for the sake of doing the thing, if that makes sense.

“Like drawing, reading, yoga, meditation, walking outside and looking closely at nature, etc.,” she said. “And I am ready for a different kind of schedule, with more time in between things, a slower, more spacious, pace. I have other ideas too — no shortage of ideas.

Lane, in her office at Knox College, is retiring in June after 40 years at the private Galesburg school.

“I have loved, loved, loved Knox and the Knox students,” Lane said. “This has never been a job for me, because I’ve loved it so much! I’m sad to leave the students but I’m ready for new adventures.”

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony, originally founded to play with the Galesburg Community Chorus, is returning to its roots with this collaborative concert.

“I am so happy members of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony can work together with the Galesburg Community Chorus and these two talented college choirs to continue our community’s great tradition presenting choral and orchestral masterworks such as ‘Elijah’,” Lucas Wood, executive director, said in the release.

The Galesburg Community Chorus (seen here performing Faure’s “Requiem” in April 2022) has been around for 77 years (photo by Kent Kriegshauser).

“As a singer myself, I know there are few experiences more powerful than the downbeat of a choral work with orchestra and it is wonderful that we can bring these moments to life with our local singers.”

The concert is presented by the Galesburg Community Chorus, the Knox College Choir, and the Knox-Galesburg Symphony and is sponsored by Blick Art Materials. Other season sponsors include the city of Galesburg, the Galesburg Community Foundation, and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Dr. Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is currently in its 77th year.