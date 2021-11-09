Classic “You Can’t Take It With You” to close out season at Playcrafters in Moline

Abby Bastian, left, and Kathy Graham in Playcrafters’ new production of “You Can’t Take It With You.”

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will close out the 2021 season with “You Can’t Take It With You,” a classic American comedy by Moss Hart and George Kaufman. The show will be presented one weekend only — Thursday, Nov. 18th through Nov. 21st at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The original production of the play (which also was done last month at Davenport’s Assumption High School) premiered on Broadway in 1936, and played for 838 performances. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was adapted for the screen as You Can’t Take It with You in 1938, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

In the story, at first the Sycamores seem mad – between fireworks-making in the basement, ballet lessons, novel-writing, pamphlet-printing, and storing letters from the IRS in the freezer. But, before long, the audience realizes if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder.

In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. Tony Kirby, the attractive young son of well-to-do but uptight parents, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home…on the wrong evening. The clash between the two families’ lifestyles convinces Alice that marriage with Tony will never work.

Her family, though sympathetic to Alice, find it hard to grasp her practical point of view, and Tony, who believes the Sycamores are right and his own people wrong, is determined not to give her up.

Greg Braid blasts off in the Playcrafters production of “You Can’t Take It With You.”

The Playcrafters cast features Steve Trainor, Hampton; Kathy Graham, Noah Stivers, and Kermit Thomas, Moline; Greg Braid, Scott Tunnicliff, Melita Tunnicliff, Spiro Bruskas, and Guy Cabell, Bettendorf; Andrew Derbyshire and Kady Patterson, Silvis; Abby Bastian and Kevin Keck, Davenport; Emily Houdyshell and Nathan Lundburg, Orion; Bill Bates, Donahue; Vera Fornander, Galesburg; and Carla Stevens, Geneseo.

Vicki Deusinger, Galesburg, directs the show. The staff includes Jaclyn Marta, Yvonne Siddique, Marcia Templeman, Moline; Alex Richardson, East Moline; Phil Cathoir, Bettendorf; Jennifer Kingry, Geneseo; Don Faust and Jim Strauss, Davenport.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees, with doors opening at 2 p.m.

General admission is $15 and military and senior admission is $13. All audience members will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Reservations can be made by calling the Playcrafters box office at 309-762-0330 or by visiting www.playcrafters.com.