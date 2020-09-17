Cleaning protocols ramp up for Sherrard schools

Going back to school looks very different for students and teachers, but also for custodians.

The Sherrard school district is back on campus and a lot more cleaning is needed.

Some of the cleaning procedures are the same, but Raymond Schwab, head custodian, said they are cleaning almost all day.

Teachers are responsible for wiping down certain parts of their classrooms.

Schwab said cleaning thoroughly can make a big difference.

“It’s been hectic. You’ve got to skip a lot of things some days and hopefully, you can get it the next day because you’ve got priorities like I said if you have sick kids come in, you’ve got to clean the room when they leave and the bathroom and it’s just a lot extra,” Schwab said.

In his 10 years of working as a custodian, he said this is the most demanding year.