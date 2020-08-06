Several organizations from the Quad Cities are coming together for a cleanup day in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood.



LULAC Council 5285 is looking for volunteers to help clean the street around the Latino neighborhood, which will be held on Saturday, August 15.



Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes, sunscreen, masks and need to practice social distancing.



Patricia Perea is the treasurer and said there will so be more than cleaning, organizers will also educate people about participating in the census.



“We chose the Floreciente neighborhood because there’s a large Latino population there but this would be a good way for people to get to know the people in the Floreciente neighborhood,” said Perea.



Organizers are also taking donations for working gloves, trash bags, snacks and water.