The Rock Island Fire Department needs the public’s help to make sure they can do their jobs in this weather.

Department officials are asking residents to clear fire hydrants at least three feet in all directions of snow or any other debris. The recent snowstorms have buried or blocked hundreds of fire hydrants in the city, creating access issues for fire crews and putting lives and property at greater risk.

What about the tanker trucks? It’s true that Rock Island fire engines carry 500 gallons of water, but the water runs out in under three minutes. After that, fire hydrants are a necessity, with fire hoses using 200 to 300 gallons of water per minute.