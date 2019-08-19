Clerk killed at gas station identified

UPDATE: The Bettendorf Police Department released the name of the victim from Saturday’s fatal shooting during an attempted robbery at the Big 10 Mart.

Brittany M. Wilson, 28, from Donahue, Iowa, was killed from an apparent gunshot wound.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened last night at the Big 10 Mart on the corner of 53rd Avenue and 18th Street in Bettendorf.

A 28-year old female clerk was killed from an apparent gunshot wound during an attempted robbery, according to the press release sent out by the Bettendorf Police Department.

BPD is urging if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact them at: 563-344-4015 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at: 309-762-9500.