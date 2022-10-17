The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed at the BNSF Railway crossing from Monday, October 24 through Saturday, October 29. The crossing is located just east of Illinois 84. The closure is necessary to allow the railroad to remove and replace ties and perform other maintenance, weather permitting. A posted detour will direct traffic to use Illinois 84, US 6 and Interstate 80.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. When possible, use alternate routes to avoid the construction zone. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For the latest information on IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or see area construction details on the IDOT’s traveler information map by clicking here.