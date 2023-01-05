The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to exercise caution on Interstate 80 westbound near U.S. Highway 6. Cleveland Road at the I-80 overpass in Illinois is down to one lane due to a traffic accident.

A boom truck appears to have connected with the overpass, causing structural damage and leaking diesel fuel on the roadway, which must be contained and cleaned up before normal travel can resume through the area.

To see the latest information on the cleanup, visit the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.