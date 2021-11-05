Cleveland Road in Colona is closed today only for an emergency repair

The Illinois Department of Transportation said today that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed all day at the BNSF Railway crossing for an emergency repair. The crossing is located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80 and will be closed for today only, Nov. 5.

Cleveland Road in Colona is closed today at the BNSF Railway crossing for an emergency repair.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to the at-grade crossing. A marked detour will direct traffic to Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.