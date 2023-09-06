Climb Out of the Darkness, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders, is hosting Eastern Iowa’s second-ever Climb Out of the Darkness event on Saturday, October 7th from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue branch. The branch is located at 6000 Eastern Avenue.

Parents who are survivors of postpartum depression (PPD), anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder and psychosis will walk, stroll or climb together to signify their rise out of the darkness. They’ll also raise funds for the Iowa chapter of Postpartum Support International (PSI), a group offering support and resources for parents. The Climb differs from other health walks because it includes the people who have suffered from a mental health complication. They walk along with their doctors, therapists, hospital administrators, researchers and other professionals.

The public is welcome to take part in the Eastern Iowa Climb Out of The Darkness event. Participants are urged to join the Climb team prior to the event on the official registration page. The event is free for families to attend and fundraising for PSI is not a requirement.

“It is an exciting time for families in Iowa as we gain momentum to grow awareness of the mental health needs of new and expecting parents,” said Brittney Haskins, Board Chair of Postpartum Support International- Iowa. “Each year, we are improving the safety net for families around the state as this event grows. We’re especially excited to be bringing a Climb back to Eastern Iowa after a long hiatus.”

Money raised before and during the Climb will support PSI’s free online support groups that are available to all parents, provide scholarships to train healthcare professionals on perinatal mental health disorders and treatment, contribute to running PSI’s 24/7 text and Helpline in both English and Spanish and establish Iowa-based in-person and virtual support groups.

To learn more about Climb Out of the Darkness or to register, click here, call Diane Hudson, Eastern Iowa Climb Leader, at (563) 484-0266 or email iowapsiclimb@gmail.com.