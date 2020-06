The board of Clinton 4th of July Festival has announced the list of events for this year’s celebration.

Volleyball at 9:00 AM

Wiffle ball at 8:00 AM

Bags tournaments at 10:30 AM

Random Tanner and the Firesquad at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks display will follow shortly after dusk.

The organizers are advising people to follow social distancing. The event will be held at Riverview Park at Clinton, Iowa.