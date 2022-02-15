The City of Clinton announced some of its facilities will be closed February 21.

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library and the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic, and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Monday, February 21 for staff development. Any phone calls received during that time will be returned on Tuesday, February 22, when normal office hours will resume.

The Rec Fitness Center at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Monday, February 21 with Key FOB access, and all evening programming at the Center will take place as scheduled. The MTA Administrative offices will be open on February 21 for regular operating hours. All bus routes and para transit services will be operational, and the Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Monday, February 21 for regular hours.

Garbage and recycling collection will not be delayed, and collection will take place as scheduled on Monday, February 21.

