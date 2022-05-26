The City of Clinton has released a list of departmental closings, in observance of Memorial Day.

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, and the Administrative offices at the Police Department will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, when normal office hours will resume.

The Parks & Recreations Administrative Office and Lower Level of the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The Fitness Center will remain open with 24/Hours access.

The Clinton Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 30. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, May 31, when normal office hours will resume.

The MTA Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 30.

There will be no bus service on Monday, May 30.