With the overwhelming support of the membership, investors, and Board of Directors, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) and Clinton Regional Development Corporation (CRDC) have approved a merger — creating a single entity known as Grow Clinton.

The combined organization will focus on tourism, economic and community development, according to a Thursday release. (A new website and social media is yet to be developed.)

For over a year, volunteers have been working on the details and logistics of merging the two non-profit organizations. During a meeting of all members on March 31st at the Sawmill Museum in Clinton, the carefully developed Plan of Merger was approved, allowing for the adoption of new by-laws, a board of directors, and an updated structure, the release said.

Andy Sokolovich is interim president/CEO of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation.

“The merger of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton Regional Development Corporation demonstrates teamwork, and a collaborative effort focused on the overall well-being of our communities,” Andy Sokolovich, the CRDC interim president/CEO, said later Thursday.

“The Grow Clinton mission is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region,” he said by email. “Thank you to the many volunteers that helped make this merger possible!”

The merger also includes the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber of Commerce. All three offices will now operate under a single umbrella, ensuring streamlined operations and improved functionality to enhance member services.

The skills of the existing staff will be leveraged to move the organization forward; however, members may notice changes in titles reflecting additional responsibilities. Grow Clinton will also be adopting a new tiered dues structure.

The tiers will allow members access to services, including ribbon cuttings, event sponsorships, business assistance through partnerships with the Small Business Administration (SBA), Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and SCORE, and increased exposure via Grow Clinton digital platforms.

The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region, the release said. The region will include continued partnerships with surrounding communities such as Camanche, Iowa and Fulton, Ill.

While the name has changed, the Grow Clinton offices will remain at 721 S. 2nd Street in Clinton, and members are welcome to stop by or call and ask any questions regarding the merger.