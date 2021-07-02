Clinton area man sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for sexual abuse

On Thursday, a Clinton area man was sentenced in Clinton County District Court on five counts of second degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Todd Adams, 54, of rural Clinton, was found guilty of the charges involving three children, all under the age of 12, by a jury on May 20, 2021.

The Court sentenced Adams to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each conviction of sexual abuse, and no more than four years in prison for each conviction of indecent contact with a child. Two of the life sentences and one of the four year sentences were ordered to be served consecutive to one another.

The sentence was enhanced because Adams has a prior conviction of second degree sexual abuse that occurred in 1995, also involving a child under the age of 12.

The case was first reported in 2019 and was investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County State’s Attorney, and other entities.