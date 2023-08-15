The Clinton Area Rod Club invites the public to the 36th Annual Fun in the Sun Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Hy-Vee grass lot at 901 S. 4th St., Clinton, a news release says.

Registration on the day of the show is $15 from 9 a.m. until noon. There are no classes – all vehicles are welcome. Participant judging will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. after the playing of the National Anthem in honor of the military. Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Memorial, Long Distance, Club Affiliation, and Hy-Vee Choice.

The Clinton Area Rod Club cars are on site for show only and do not register for judging and no member votes on top 50 awards. T-shirts will be on sale featuring Clinton Rod Club member cars. This is a family event and spectators are admitted free.

Kids are welcome to bring in their power wheels for their very own Power Wheels Show & Shine show, and can participate in the popular Hot Wheels Races. Full-size Hot Wheels cars will be on site for the kids to sit in for photos.

Hot Wheels racing begins around noon. This event is held in memory of Brantley Welford, Clinton Area Rod Club fan and Hot Wheels racer, the release says.

The Hy-Vee Indy car will be shown along with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Hot Wheels Car. There will be a sheriff’s car cut-out for photos. Silent auction items and vendors will be featured, along with 3D Sound providing sound for the day.

The Rod Club will hold a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds designated for the club’s Automotive Scholarship Program. This scholarship will benefit a selected applicant accepted into any trade school or university’s automotive program such as technician training, body shop, collision/repair, or other technical or mechanical automotive related field.

About the Clinton Area Rod Club

The Clinton Area Rod Club is a non-profit organization, founded and organized in 1985 as a family-oriented social club with a current membership of 57 car owners and many active spouses. Club focus is about the preservation of and love for cherished vehicles, operated exclusively for pleasure, recreation, and exhibition while sharing knowledge and learning from those they meet along the way. The Clinton Area Rod Club meets once a month and spends the better part of the year planning the Fun in the Sun Show. Other community organizations are invited to speak about their organizations as well.

T-Shirt sponsors and trophy sponsors help kick start the yearly car show Fun in The Sun Car Show with the event used to raise money for the community. CARC participates in a variety of community related events each year. Its 2021 “Bucks for Brantley” raised $12,415.00 with the funds helping to cover expenses for the Brantley Funeral Memorial, raising child abuse awareness in the community, memorial park benches placed at Ericksen Center Emma Young Pond in Brantley’s name, and donations to My Gear Outreach, an area organization

providing backpacks of basic needs for area children going into foster care, in Brantley’s name.

For more information, visit here.