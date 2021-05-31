Clinton attorney reprimanded by Illinois Supreme Court

A Clinton, Iowa attorney has been reprimanded and temporarily suspended from practicing law.

Attorney Eric James Dale, licensed in Iowa in 2007 and in Illinois in 2009, has been publicly reprimanded by the Illinois Supreme Court.

He also was suspended for 60 days for neglecting several client matters, placing a client’s signature on a document without authority, and entering a plea of not guilty for that same client and waiving her right to a speedy trial without consulting her, according to an Illinois Supreme Court document.

The suspension is effective on June 8, 2021, the document says.