Under the workforce development extension of Grow Clinton, a new Career Access Program

(CAP) connects students and adults with local employers via facility tours, employer presentations, registered apprenticeships, and other career exploration events.

Grow Clinton facilitates the program in partnership with our regional K-12 schools and member businesses, according to a release from the organization. It also has a strong working relationship with the Clinton Community College, identifying pathways for students and those looking for a career change to prepare themselves for various employment opportunities in the area.

The opening of the college’s Career Advancement Center serving Clinton and the surrounding

communities will act as a pipeline for talent, allowing employers to recruit and train for in-demand skill sets, the Grow Clinton release said.

Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton’s Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.

The most recent addition to the CAP is an application portal on the Grow Clinton website. Active job seekers can upload their resumes, complete an online form, and submit their information to Grow Clinton. All completed applications will be emailed to the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction and forwarded to a growing list of local employers.

“We created an easy method of sharing resumes and applicant contact information with employers,” said Stacy Borgeson, Grow Clinton’s Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction. “Understanding that the demand for talent is strong, we now have a way of aiding job seekers and employers by serving as a conduit.”

To upload your resume to the CAP application portal, click HERE. If you are an employer interested in hosting student tours or connecting with job seekers, email Stacy

Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com.