Clinton changes text-message alert system

As of Friday, the city of Clinton has changed its text message alert system.

The number from which text messages originate now is 563-500-1585. City text messages previously came from the number 36000, a news release says.

For those already signed up to receive text message alerts, no action is needed other than noting messages coming from the new number.

Those who want to sign up to receive text message alerts may text CLINTON5 to the number 563-500-1585 and reply Y to opt in to the program.

Here are some reasons to get text alerts: