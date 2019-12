Seth Odor, Clinton 3rd ward council member is resigning effective January 1, 2020.

The city will hold a hearing on Tuesday, January 14 at 5 pm at Clinton City Hall for public hearing on the proposal to fill the vacancy left by Odor by appointment.

Voters who live in the 3rd Ward of Clinton may petition to hold a special election for the seat.

The city is currently taking applications for the seat if the plan to fill the seat by appointment passes.

The term would expire December 31, 2021.