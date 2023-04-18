The City of Clinton has announced that the flood gates located at the 25th Avenue North Boat Ramp will be closed on Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m., based on current river level projections. Residents are asked to contact the Regional Water Reclamation Facility at (563) 363-2090 with any questions.

Flooding is expected on area rivers this spring and river levels are beginning to rise. At their last press conference, the National Weather Service announced there was a 67% chance of reaching major flooding on the Rock Island and LeClaire river gauges. River crests are expected to be reached during the last week of April or the first week of May.

To monitor local river levels, click here.