Drivers in Clinton will have to deal with road work because of a water main project.

Hawkeye Sewer is closing Fifth Avenue South at South 18th Street for two days, starting on Friday, October 13th. They’ll be performing water main construction with Iowa American Water, weather permitting.

South 18th Street will be fully open during the initial phase of the project. It will remain open until work is completed at Fifth Avenue South and South 18th Street. There will be a closure at South 18th Street between Fifth Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South to construct driveways and curbs. A detour will be reestablished at that time.

Call Iowa American Water Company at (563) 242-9102 with questions.