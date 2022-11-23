The Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee is now accepting applications from residents who are interested in being appointed to the upcoming vacancy on the Board of Supervisors.

There is an opening on the Board after Supervisor Tom Determann was elected to the Iowa State Assembly. A committee consisting of County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, County Treasurer Dustin Johnson and County Recorder Scott Judd, in accordance with the Code of Iowa, voted on November 21 to make an appointment for the vacancy. The vacant term runs through 2024. Qualifications to serve as an appointed County Supervisor include being a resident of Clinton County for 60 days prior to appointment and being at least 18 years of age.

The Committee has set an application deadline of Friday, December 16th at 4:30 p.m. Interested candidates should submit letters of interest and/or resumes to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. Third Street, PO Box 2957, Clinton, IA, 52732 or email them to auditor@clintoncounty-ia.gov. Applicants’ names will be a part of the public record, but applicants may request that their resumes be kept confidential. The committee will meet on Monday, December 19 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the appointment process, leading to a potential appointment on January 4.

Anyone interested in a special election to fill the vacancy may file a petition with the County Auditor’s Office with at least 1,699 signatures. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint was published or within 14 days after the appointment was made, whichever is later.