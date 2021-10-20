Clinton Community College holds groundbreaking for new career and technical education center

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ leaders, local officials and community members celebrated the official groundbreaking of Clinton Community College’s new Career and Technical Education Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) leaders, local officials and community members on Wednesday celebrated the official groundbreaking of Clinton Community College’s new Career and Technical Education Center.

Funding for the modern, 26,700-square-foot facility was made possible earlier this year thanks to strong support of district voters, with more than 70 percent voting in favor of a $40-million bond referendum to expand career and technical training opportunities across EICC’s service area, according to a college release.

“After several years of planning and taking our message to the voters, it feels great to see this project underway,” said Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president. “Everyone is excited to see the progress being made; this project has energized the entire community.”

The new center will allow for increased services for all EICC students, as well as those in the college’s high school Career Academies. Career Academies provide high school students the opportunity to receive hands-on career training, and college-level credits, while still in high school. By providing students with the training needed to enter high-demand, skilled trades at no charge, the academies especially answer a need for those students who might not normally continue their education past high school.

Clinton Community College expects to open the new center in fall 2022.

The planned academies include:

Agriculture

Automotive Technology

Construction Technology

Culinary

Engineering Technology

Education

Healthcare

Information Technology

Welding Technology

“This truly is a wonderful day,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “The commitment of students from each of our surrounding school districts will be an important piece of introducing our young people to the trades, manufacturing, culinary and many more career paths that they have available to them.”

“Our goal is to keep people here in our community by helping them understand what job opportunities are available,” said Erin M. Cole, president/CEO of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation. “Our collective ability to offer pre-employment and on-the-job training, plus internships and apprenticeships to local students is key to our future economic success. This new CCC Career and Technical Education Center is a priceless resource for accomplishing our goal.”

The center will include multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, a student commons/lobby area and offices for instructors. Studio 483 Architects, an architectural firm with offices in Rock Island and Davenport, provided design services. Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.

For more information, and to view floor plans and artist’s renderings of the Career and Technical Education Center, visit eicc.edu/groundbreaking.