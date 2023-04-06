Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) Clinton Community College (CCC) President, Brian Kelly, EdD, will be recognized with Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society’s prestigious Paragon Award during the society’s annual convention in Columbus, Ohio, from April 20 -22, according to a news release.

Brian Kelly, EdD (contributed photo)

Kelly was chosen for the award from a group of 406 eligible college presidents, chancellors, and CEOs. The award requires recipients to have served for three years or less. Most notably, Kelly was nominated for the award by CCC students. Recipients can only accept the award once in their careers, the release says.

“It’s an amazing honor to be recognized by our chapter,” said Kelly. “I’m proud of the work these students have achieved both academically and through their work and advocacy for their fellow students and community.”

The award recognizes college presidents who have supported student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer, and employment.



“Dr. Brian Kelly is committed to nurturing student success and leadership at the college,” said EICC Chancellor Sonya J. Williams, PhD. “Under his leadership, we have seen a significant increase in scholarships awarded to high-achieving students and the creation of numerous leadership development programs. Kelly’s dedication to student success is inspiring, and we are grateful for his unwavering support of our students.”

Kelly has accomplished an impressive amount during his short tenure at CCC, including establishing a partnership with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, broadening career and technical training opportunities, and attaining record-high completion rates.

For a full list of Paragon Award recipients, visit here.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

About Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, THE Community’s College, includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. Stretched along the banks of the Mississippi River, the district covers all of Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties, as well as parts of Cedar and Louisa Counties.