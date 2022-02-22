Clinton Community College is hosting a Metallica Scholars Open House tonight (Feb. 22) for people to learn more about its Engineering Technology program and how to earn a scholarship to enter this high-demand career.

Scholarships (ranging from $1,500 to $4,000) are funded through a $100,000 grant last year from Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation. CCC was among just 23 community colleges (out of 1,100 in the U.S., and the only one in the Quad Cities region) to earn the grant in 2021, college president Brian Kelly said Tuesday.

Brian Kelly is president of Clinton Community College.

“For 40 years, the band has meant so much to so many people; we are thrilled they have chosen to invest in our community and local economy, and we look forward to working with the foundation over this next year,” he said of Metallica, which formed the foundation in 2017.

“This is a great opportunity for our students and community to earn a valuable skill and credential. Many of our students have no or low-cost options for attendance,” Kelly said. “Clinton Community College works with the American Association of Community Colleges, and that’s how we found out about the grant.”

Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a Washington, D.C.-based group that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges, Metallica Scholars awards were chosen via a competitive application process.

They’re designed to support relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in U.S. communities that supported Metallica during its recent tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education, according to the group website.

Metallica Scholars is a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs.

Luke Holtorf is a Metallica Scholar at Clinton Community College.

These programs provide skills and services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. In 2019, ten colleges from across the country received $100,000 each to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the American workforce. The success of the program prompted the foundation to expand the program to 15 schools in 2020, and again to 23 schools in 2021.

The metal band’s All Within My Hands Hands is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

At CCC, the Metallica Scholars Open House will be today (Tuesday), from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the CCC Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton. Visitors can:

Tour the center and watch live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art equipment.

Meet the instructors and students enrolled in the Engineering Technology program to get an inside look at the profession, program and opportunities.

Enroll in the program to be eligible for a $1,500 Metallica Scholars Initiative award and other scholarships.

Attend and enter to win an electric guitar, Wolverine gift certificate and Metallica posters (a package valued at $500).

In-demand STEM careers

Engineering Technology is a career field that applies the principles of engineering, science, math, technology, management and manufacturing to ensure process and product quality to satisfy internal and external customer demand in a global market, according to a CCC release.

An Engineering Technician applies practical knowledge, skills and abilities by performing production, maintenance and troubleshooting tasks to develop and support world-class manufacturing and engineering systems.

Careers in this field include Logistics, Plant Maintenance, Manufacturing/Production, Process Development & Improvement, Design and more. Salaries for people employed in these fields average more than $66,000 annually, with some positions earning more than $87,000.

The band Metallica formed the All Within My Hands Foundation in 2017. Learn more at allwithinmyhands.org.

The program offered at Clinton Community College provides a great deal of flexibility, making it ideal for students coming straight out of high school as well as those already in the workforce.

Kelly said Tuesday that $60,000 in scholarships have been awarded so far and they hope to give out the rest by the end of this school year.

“There are a lot of jobs in the area that require this type of education and skill set,” he said, noting Clinton scholarships favor veterans and working mothers.

“We’re the gateway to the middle class for a lot of people,” Kelly said. “It’s a newer foundation and they’ve been absolutely wonderful to work with, and very supportive to the college. We’d love to partner with them in the future.”

The open house is open to the public and pizza will be provided. Please review the EICC current health and safety protocols at eicc.edu/covid19.For more information, contact Ann Eisenman at 563-244-7040 or aeisenman@eicc.edu or visit eicc.edu/metallicascholar.