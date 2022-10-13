Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is bringing the community together to celebrate the grand opening of Clinton Community College’s Clinton Career Advancement Center on Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 – 7 p.m.

The opening of the new Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center will be celebrated on Oct. 24.

Members of the community are invited to listen to remarks from key stakeholders, enjoy a tour, and chat with instructors, according to a Thursday release. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served.

Located across the street from the college’s main campus building, the 26,700-square-foot facility supports career and technical education training with multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, faculty offices, and a large, common area. Programs offered at the Clinton Career Advancement Center include:

Agriculture

Automotive Technology

Construction Technology

Culinary

Engineering Technology

Education

Healthcare

Information Technology

Welding Technology

The facility will also serve area high schools, through the college’s Career Academies. Career Academies provide high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to explore desired career paths and receive college-level credits at no-cost, all while saving valuable time and tuition.

65% of jobs in the Clinton area require education beyond high school, according to the college, which is confident that the new center will fill that skill gap.

“The Clinton Career Advancement Center will provide a platform for members of our community to become trained in the jobs that exist today,” CCC President Brian Kelly said in the release. “This state-of-the-art facility is the realization of educators, industry, and community. We are excited to be bringing the latest technology and labs to help students pursue high-demand careers.”

The construction project is imagined by Studio 483 Architects and Estes Construction. Funding for the center was made possible thanks to strong support of district voters, with more than 70 percent voting in favor of a $40-million bond referendum in March 2021.

Parking is available onsite at 1210 11th Ave. S. in Clinton. For more information, click HERE.