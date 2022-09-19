With a goal to support career and technical education training throughout the region, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is celebrating the start of construction for the Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center in DeWitt on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and includes a symbolic turning of the dirt with remarks. Parking for the event is available on-site, along East Industrial Street in DeWitt.

Placed on six acres of land, the modern 26,000-square-foot facility will consist of two wings — one will house classrooms, while the other will offer a large, open space for industrial and agricultural teaching use, according to a Monday college release.

The construction comes as a part of the $40-million bond referendum that passed with a 73.9 percent voter-approval in March 2021.

“The new Career Advancement Center aligns with our mission and meets the needs of our communities,” said Clinton Community College (CCC) President Brian Kelly. “This expansion marks the first time CCC has had a physical presence in DeWitt. We have had a tremendous amount of support from the community and look forward to providing opportunities to accessible, high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce, ready for the demands of our area employers.”

Programs offered at the center include agriculture, business, construction technology, CNC machining, health care, and information technology. Through EICC’s Career Academies, local high school juniors and seniors will be able to learn more about these high-demand industries at no cost.

“The community has seen many changes in our workforce over the past several years. This outstanding partnership with our school districts and local businesses will address a shifting workforce dynamic and provide additional opportunities for our community. We are excited to be a part of the solution,” said Kelly.

EICC has partnered with Estes Construction and Studio 483 Architects on the build. If all plans go accordingly, the facility will be open for use in summer 2023.

For more information, and to view floor plans and artist’s renderings of the Career Advancement Center, click HERE.

