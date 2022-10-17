Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker says that the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will be available during three time periods in October for 2022 General Election voters.

Van Lancker’s office received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the site as a satellite voting location. Satellite voting gives voters another location where they may vote absentee in person besides the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in Clinton.

Van Lancker has set these dates and hours for the satellite voting station in the large conference room of the Clinton County Satellite Office, 226 11th Street in DeWitt:

Saturday, October 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These dates and times are also included on the free WhereUVote app.

Any Clinton County registered voter, or anyone eligible to register to vote in the county, may use an absentee ballot at the satellite location. Ballots for all Clinton County voting precincts will be available to be used at the satellite voting location. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations, as well as for those who are already registered but may need to change an address or a name. The satellite location will also be available for voters to drop off voted absentee ballots.

For more information about the 2022 General Election, follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter or click here.