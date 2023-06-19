Fees are changing at the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, starting July 1.

The agency has new fees for some of its miscellaneous waste material. There will be a minimum charge of $10 for the first 440 lbs. of waste. Any weight over the 440 lbs. graduates up to the $44 per ton rate. This minimum increase is $2.

The rates for waste tires are:

-Individual car/pickup truck tires off the rim: $5 (10 maximum) ($1 increase)

-Individual car/pickup truck tires on the rim: $10 (10 maximum) ($5 increase)

-Car/pickup (Over 10 total) & ALL semi tires – weighed at $300 per ton. ($25 increase)

-Larger vehicle/off road/ag tires – weighed at cost of $400 per ton. ($25 increase)

The rates for out of county waste appliances are:

ALL Appliances, with or without Freon), including stoves, refrigerators, water heaters, washing machines, dryers, freezers, microwaves, furnaces, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, etc. from Clinton County are $10 ($2.50 increase). All appliances from outside of Clinton County are $15 each ($5 increase).

The rates for electronic waste are:

$10 per computer tower and small printer. ($3 increase)

$15 per computer monitor, laptop computer, TV with screen size 20 inches or less, large copier / printer, or computer server. ($3 increase)

$20 per TV with screen size over 20 inches. ($3 increase)

There is a $10 per unit charge ($3 increase) for miscellaneous items for businesses and out of county residents. These include scanners, video cameras, VCRs and DVD players, radios and CD Players, cable and satellite equipment, fax machine, phones and any item with a circuit board.

Call the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency at (563) 243-4749 with questions or click here.