Clinton County’s Administration Building is available as a cooling center until 4:30 p.m. today, July 5.

The Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton, will be available as a public cooling center through 4:30 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. today.

Clinton County policy approved by the Clinton County Board of Supervisors allows for the County Administration Building to open as a cooling center during its regular business hours when an excessive heat warning is issued. Any members of the public in need of a place to cool off may use the building’s cafeteria through 4:30 p.m.

Those needing assistance outside of those hours are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-833-583-3111. That number is answered 24 hours a day.

Clinton County Emergency Management recommends that if you have neighbors who are elderly or have medical issues, to check on them periodically to ensure that they are able to keep cool.