Clinton County buildings closing to the public due to rise of COVID-19 cases

In an emergency session on Wednesday, the Clinton Board of Supervisors made the decision to close Clinton County buildings to the public due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The buildings will be closed starting at noon on Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Appointments can be made to conduct any county business by calling the specific department in the County Administration building. Numbers for those departments can be found here.

“We are taking this measure to control the amount of people in the building for the health of our community and our employees,” explained Board Chairman Dan Srp. “We feel this is appropriate to protect our ability to provide vital services for the residents and businesses of Clinton County.”

The Clinton County Courthouse will remain open for scheduled court activities.

The Board of Supervisors wants to encourage all Clinton County citizens to follow virus prevention measures to bring COVID-19 cases down.

“Clinton County and the state of Iowa’s positivity rates are alarming and people in the community need to be aware that the virus is wide spread throughout the county,” said Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen. “People need to take this seriously and follow the prevention mitigation methods consistently. We need to work as a community to reduce the spread of the virus and keep our community healthy.”