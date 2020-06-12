Clinton County buildings will open on Monday

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to open up Clinton County buildings.



County buildings are scheduled to open on Monday, they have been closed since Mid-March due to the pandemic.



During that time the county has made modifications.



For example offices will now have glass barriers as a way to maintain social distancing, but that’s not the only way they’re trying to keep people safe.



“We plan to have some masks available for those members of the public that don’t have their own and would like to have one available when entering our building and we do have a recommendation for wearing a mask but not a requirement,” said Dan Srp, Clinton County Supervisors Chair.



Hand sanitizers will be distributed throughout the buildings and business hours will remain the same.