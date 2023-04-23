The Clinton County Democrats will hold their annual Hall of Fame dinner and pie auction on Sunday, May 7, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt, according to a news release.

The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and program at 6 p.m.

The program will honor this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, former Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe and retired Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln.

Featured speakers will include all three Iowa Democratic leaders: Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart.

Admission is $40 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 563-241-5824, by email at

cciadems@gmail.com, or online here. Reservations are due by April 30.