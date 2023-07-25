The Association of Public-Safety Communications Professionals (APCO) International has announced that Eric Dau of Camanche, Iowa has graduated from the prestigious Certified Public-Safety Executive (CPE) Program.

Dau is Communications Director for Clinton County Communications and just the third person in the state of Iowa to achieve this credential, according to a Tuesday press release.

Eric Dau, center, is communications director for Clinton County Communications and the third person in Iowa to earn this designation. Pictured with him are APCO president Angela Batey and APCO CEO Derek Poarch.

The CPE program was established in 2016 and was designed to elevate professionalism, enhance individual performance and recognize excellence in the public safety communications industry.

Participants may be managers, supervisors, agency executives or others whose work and life experiences have motivated them to learn the necessary skills to successfully lead organizations within the complex and ever-changing environment in which public safety agencies operate.

“The CPE Program is designed to equip public safety communications professionals with the tools they need to face challenges and move our industry forward,” APCO executive director and CEO Derek K. Poarch said in the release. “By completing this rigorous and demanding program, graduates are better prepared to meet whatever the future brings, whether it is a planned transition to Next Generation 9-1-1, a natural disaster or something as unforeseen as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Drawing on resources from renowned leadership professionals and distinguished academic sources, the program allows participants to explore topics that include management versus leadership, models/theories of leadership, leadership styles, public safety leadership issues, and executing and managing change.

The curriculum combines academic rigor with deep personal self-reflection and insight to enable participants to identify their own unique, authentic leadership style. The program consists of two 12-week online courses and a 10-day capstone seminar at APCO headquarters in Daytona

Beach, Fla. Program instructors include master’s and doctoral-level professionals in the field of organizational development and leadership who bring a wealth of academic and practical experience to the program.

To learn more about the CPE program, click HERE.