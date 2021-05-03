Clinton County engineer leads national engineers group

Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney was installed as president of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at its annual business meeting held via teleconference. Kinney’s term will run through April of 2022, a news release says.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” said Kinney. “With infrastructure sure to play a key role in our nation’s economic recovery, I look forward to engaging with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure county road infrastructure receives the attention needed to provide our nation with a safe, reliable transportation network.”

Kinney has served as Clinton County Engineer since 2001. He was recognized as the 2015 Rural County Engineer of the Year by NACE. Kinney also chaired the NACE Pavement Preservation Committee from 2014 to 2017 and served as a regional vice president of NACE’s South-Central Region until his election to secretary-treasurer in 2018 and president-elect in 2020.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 65th year, representing more than 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.