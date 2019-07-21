Clinton County Fair wraps up with activities for people of all ages

The Clinton County fair ended Sunday, but not without some loyal fair goers.

Ashley Vanderheiden has been coming to the fair since she was a young kid.

“I’ve been showing livestock since I was in elementary school and I love every second,” she said.

The fair had a 4-H fashion show, a demolition derby and chicks hatching.

“Everybody gets to see the chicks hatch and then we leave them here on display so everybody can watch how they grow and develop,” said Gary Kaasa, who owned the chicks brought to the fair.

Sherry Brix, who helps Kaasa with the chicks, said she loves seeing the kids reactions.

“It’s very enjoyable,” Brix said. “The kids come in, their eyes get big and they’re so happy to see us and the chicks.”

Mary Stevenson, Clinton County fair manager, said there is something for everyone.

“We continue to grow and try to have something going on all the time,” she said.