Clinton County Fairgrounds to host two demolition derby events

The Viola Boyz Demo Promoters announced via their Facebook group Monday that two upcoming demolition derby events will take place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.

The Clinton County Fair Demolition Derby begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 as part of the Clinton County Fair.

Since a carnival will not be present at this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Viola Boyz Demo Promoters say there will be “tons of pit area.”

“Doin’ Some Damage,” a second event, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Rules and more information about both demolition derby events are available on the Viola Boyz Demo Promoters Facebook group or by calling/texting Dean Anderson at 309-737-7325 or Tanner Schmidt at 309-737-9811.