Clinton County has launched its new and improved county government website. The new website will continue to use the same web address and can be accessed by clicking here.

“Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT Director Paul Banowetz.

The website was designed by Neapolitan Labs, which designed the Clinton County Elections website four years ago. The company has worked with many counties, schools and other organizations in Iowa. They worked with county officials over the summer to create a website that features a cleaner look with more information than the previous site. The new website has a search tool to make finding information on the site easier for visitors.

“We loved spending time in Clinton County to meet with county officials and departments about information and features to include on the new website,” said Brian McMillin, Neapolitan Labs president. “We’re excited to share our product with the community and hope residents will find the site easier to navigate, search and find the information they are looking for.”

“We believe that county residents and other visitors will appreciate how easy it is to use this website compared to our previous site,” said Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann. “It will also be easier for our county offices and departments to update information so our residents get the most up-to-date information from our website.”