Clinton County has lifted their burn ban.

According to an email from Dan Wood, Iowa State Fire Marshal, at the request of John Bray, Operations Manager for Clinton County Emergency Management, “Pursuant to Chapter 100.40, State Code of Iowa, and at the request of John Bray, representing each fire department having all or part of their fire districts within Clinton County, the open burning ban for Clinton County will be lifted effective July 3 at 12 p.m. (noon).

For more information on Clinton County Emergency Management, visit their website or Facebook page.