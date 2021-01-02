Clinton County man charged with insurance fraud

A 38-year-old Clinton County man faces a charge of insurance fraud after an investigation into a fire claim.
Luke Mathew McDermott, of Delmar, faces a charge of one count of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
The investigation began in February 2020. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Insurance Fraud Bureau, McDermott made false statements and submitted fraudulent documents in support of a fire claim.
On Dec. 20, McDermott was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest warrant was issued by Clinton County District Court. McDermott was cited and released with a promise to appear in court on a later date.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud can call the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.