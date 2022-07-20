On July 19, 2022, a Lost Nation, Iowa man, Gary Dale Smith, 50, was sentenced to 126 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition.

Following his prison term, Smith was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in February 2022, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday.

In June 2021, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies observed stolen items on Smith’s property. Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered the stolen property. Upon their arrival, deputies observed Smith run into an outbuilding and found Smith in possession of a knife, a firearm, and methamphetamine.

Deputies obtained an additional search warrant for an RV on the property, in which Smith resided, and located approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, a money counter, a video surveillance system, and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Smith had prior drug trafficking-related convictions in Arizona and Illinois, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm, the release said.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.