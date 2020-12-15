Clinton County offers free recycling for trees, lights

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 4292 220th St., rural Clinton, recycles electrical wiring such as electrical cords, extension cords, and Christmas lights, free throughout the year.

Recycling of electrical wiring is done through its metal-recycling program, a news release says. To use the program, stop into the office and notify the scale attendant on duty that you have wiring for recycling. The scale attendant will then direct you to the proper drop-off area.

Christmas lights, which will not be accepted in curbside recycling bins, can be brought to the facility (separate from packaging, and not in plastic bags.)

Boxes can be recycled at the Clinton County Recycling Drop-off on site.

The agency also will accept individual real or natural Christmas trees at no cost to Clinton County residents.

Christmas trees can be brought to the agency starting Saturday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 9.

Real trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch. Christmas trees must not have any of the these items attached:

Ornaments or ornament hooks

Tinsel

Garland

Tree stand

Plastic bags

Christmas lights

Wire

Any other foreign objects

Holiday hours

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency has announced holiday hours:

Facilities will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas Eve. The agency will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day.

Normal hours 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturday will resume Saturday, Dec. 26.

Facilities will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Eve, and all day Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Normal hours will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.

For more information, call 563-243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com .