Once the holidays are over and the leftovers have been eaten, the gifts unwrapped and the decorations taken down, what can you do with unwanted or non-functioning holiday lights?

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency (CCASWA) recycles electrical wiring like electrical and extension cords and Christmas lights free of charge, and those items are also accepted year-round! Recycling of electrical wiring is done through the agency’s metal recycling program. To

utilize the electrical wiring recycling program, take your items to CCASWA, stop at the office

and notify the scale attendant on duty that you have wiring for recycling. The scale attendant will

then direct you to the proper drop off area.

Here are a few reminders from CCASWA:

Lights will NOT be accepted in curbside recycling bins

Keep the packaging separate from the lights

Boxes can be recycled at the Clinton County Recycling Drop-off on site

Lights should not be in plastic bags

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is located at 4292 220th St., Clinton. Hours of operation are as follows:

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday

Closed on Sunday

For more information, click here.