After over 27 years working for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Scott Reyhons has been named by the American Legion of lowa as lowa’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, according to a Friday release.

Sgt. Reyhons will be recognized at the Annual Department of Convention in July 2022 in Des Moines. His nomination also has been forwarded to the National Affairs Committee for consideration for the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

On Oct. 6, 2021, the Clinton American Legion Post 190 announced Sgt. Reyhons was chosen as its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Reyhons was recognized for his courageous actions and direct impact in preserving the life of another individual, while placing himself in harm’s way; during a domestic violence investigation in which Reyhons was shot.

The Clinton American Legion Post 190 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award ceremony featured winner Sgt. Scott Reyhons (third from left), with Ron Mussmann, left, Jim Manion, Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Bob Burns and Jeff Chapman.

Jesse Lee Doran, 29, of Davenport, was charged with attempted murder of Reyhons, after a Jan. 15, 2021 domestic disturbance in rural Charlotte. Doran was accused of entering a structure where a 72-year-old woman relative was present, and charged with shooting Reyhons, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Doran was also accused of trying to kill the woman relative, who was injured after “being hit over the head with an ax,” court documents say.

Scott Reyhons began working with Clinton County in 1993 as a Communications Operator. Sgt. Reyhons began his law enforcement career in 1994, as a Reserve Deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s office. ln 1995, Sgt. Reyhons was hired as a full-time Deputy Sheriff by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He continues to serve the office as a patrol supervisor.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton American Le8ion June Van Meter Post 190 are proud of Sgt. Reyhons’ courageous service and his dedication to the citizens he serves in Clinton County, the release said.