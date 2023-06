The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will close the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton, early on Monday, June 19, for employee training, a news release says.

The Clinton County Administration Building will be closed at 11 a.m. and will reopen at its regular time of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. The building will be open on June 19 from 8-11 a.m. for regular business.