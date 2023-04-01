Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster proclamation for 12 counties in response to the severe weather on Friday.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties, according to a news release on her website.

This funnel cloud was spotted at 5:54 p.m. Friday west of DeWitt on Highway 61. (photo by Mallory Shaw)





In addition, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for those counties. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.



The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions, the release says. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.

There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit here.

A copy of the proclamation is here.