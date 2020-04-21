Clinton County reducing polling locations for Primary Election

Clinton County is reducing the number of polling places from 26 down to 5, listed below, for the upcoming Primary Election on June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker.
Lancker also said that polling locations on Election Day are still required and voters will need to vote at the location where their home precinct is assigned.
“I hope we don’t have many people use the polling locations because they are voting absentee from home for their health and for the health of those working at the polls,” Van Lancker said.
The polling places will not be any of the existing locations.
“We are partnering with our school districts to use their gyms and cafeterias for voting,” Van Lancker explained. “Those large spaces in our schools will allow us to practice social distancing.”
Other precautions besides social distancing will be taken at each location for the safety of the poll workers. Any change in the number of precinct election officials, however, may cause any additional reduction in the number of polling locations.
“If, as we get closer to Election Day, our poll workers become sick or decide it is too risky for them to work, then we may not have enough workers to staff five polling locations,” Van Lancker said. “Starting with just a few polling locations and knowing those locations may reduce, is just another good reason for Primary Election voters to request an absentee ballot be sent to their home.”
Forms for absentee ballot requests are available on the Clinton County website or by calling the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at (563) 244-0568. The requests must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5pm on May 22.
The Iowa Secretary of State will also be sending out applications to active registered voters starting the week of April 27.
The 5 polling locations in Clinton County for the June 2 Primary Election with the precincts that will report to polling location are:
Calamus-Wheatland High School Activity Center, 110 East Park Road, Wheatland, Iowa
- Bloomfield Township
- Brookfield Township
- City of Delmar
- Liberty Township
- City of Toronto
- Olive Township
- Grant Township
- City of Calamus
- Sharon Township
- City of Lost Nation
- Spring Rock Township
- City of Wheatland
Central DeWitt High School, 519 East 11th Street, DeWitt, Iowa
- Waterford Township
- City of Charlotte
- Welton Township
- Washington Township
- City of Welton
- Orange Township
- City of Grand Mound
- City of DeWitt, 1st Ward
- City of DeWitt, 2nd Ward
- DeWitt Township
Camanche High School, 937 9th Avenue, Camanche, Iowa
- Center Township
- Eden Township
- Camanche Township
- City of Camanche, 1st Precinct
- City of Camanche, 2nd Precinct
- City of Low Moor
Jefferson Elementary School, 720 4th Avenue S, Clinton, Iowa
- City of Clinton, 1st Ward
- City of Clinton, 2nd Ward
Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Avenue, Clinton, Iowa
- City of Clinton, 3rd Ward
- City of Clinton, 4th Ward
- Deep Creek Township
- City of Goose Lake
- Elk River Township
- Hampshire Township
- City of Andover