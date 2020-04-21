Clinton County reducing polling locations for Primary Election

Clinton County is reducing the number of polling places from 26 down to 5, listed below, for the upcoming Primary Election on June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker.

Lancker also said that polling locations on Election Day are still required and voters will need to vote at the location where their home precinct is assigned.

“I hope we don’t have many people use the polling locations because they are voting absentee from home for their health and for the health of those working at the polls,” Van Lancker said.

The polling places will not be any of the existing locations.

“We are partnering with our school districts to use their gyms and cafeterias for voting,” Van Lancker explained. “Those large spaces in our schools will allow us to practice social distancing.”

Other precautions besides social distancing will be taken at each location for the safety of the poll workers. Any change in the number of precinct election officials, however, may cause any additional reduction in the number of polling locations.

“If, as we get closer to Election Day, our poll workers become sick or decide it is too risky for them to work, then we may not have enough workers to staff five polling locations,” Van Lancker said. “Starting with just a few polling locations and knowing those locations may reduce, is just another good reason for Primary Election voters to request an absentee ballot be sent to their home.”

Forms for absentee ballot requests are available on the Clinton County website or by calling the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at (563) 244-0568. The requests must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5pm on May 22.

The Iowa Secretary of State will also be sending out applications to active registered voters starting the week of April 27.

The 5 polling locations in Clinton County for the June 2 Primary Election with the precincts that will report to polling location are:

Calamus-Wheatland High School Activity Center, 110 East Park Road, Wheatland, Iowa

Bloomfield Township

Brookfield Township

City of Delmar

Liberty Township City of Toronto

Olive Township

Grant Township

City of Calamus Sharon Township

City of Lost Nation

Spring Rock Township

City of Wheatland

Central DeWitt High School, 519 East 11th Street, DeWitt, Iowa

Waterford Township

City of Charlotte

Welton Township

Washington Township City of Welton

Orange Township

City of Grand Mound

City of DeWitt, 1st Ward City of DeWitt, 2nd Ward

DeWitt Township

Camanche High School, 937 9th Avenue, Camanche, Iowa

Center Township

Eden Township

Camanche Township City of Camanche, 1st Precinct

City of Camanche, 2nd Precinct

City of Low Moor

Jefferson Elementary School, 720 4th Avenue S, Clinton, Iowa

City of Clinton, 1st Ward City of Clinton, 2nd Ward

Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Avenue, Clinton, Iowa