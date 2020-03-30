Clinton County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, Scott Co. total reaches 10

Clinton County reported two news cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, making the county total 3.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), both individuals belong to the age group 41-60 and remain in self-isolation at home.

The state of Iowa is now reporting a total of 336 positive cases and four deaths as of March 30th.

Johnson County is reporting the highest number of cases- 65, followed by Polk- 50, Linn- 42, Dallas- 17, and Dubuque- 13. Scott and Muscatine Counties are reporting 10 cases each of COVID-19 (by March 30th).