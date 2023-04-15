The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments, according to a news release.

Each month, 30-40 local veterans with no other means of transport rely on this free service to

travel to appointments in the Quad Cities and lowa City veterans facilities.

lf you are interested in volunteering, contact the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office at 563-242-7t57.

More information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page or call 563-242-1151.